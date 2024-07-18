The Tour de France heads for a once-in-a-lifetime Riviera curtain call
SummaryWith Paris preparing for the Summer Olympics, the world’s most famous bike rice wraps up on the Côté d’Azur—which much of the peloton calls home.
EMBRUN, France—By now, Tadej Pogacar has memorized every twist and turn of the Col d’Eze, the winding road that rises from behind the port of Nice to the hills above Monaco. It’s where he goes on coffee rides, where he flies past unsuspecting amateurs, and where he trains to win the Tour de France.