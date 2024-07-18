The Tour de France heads for a once-in-a-lifetime Riviera curtain call

Under normal circumstances, the race would finish in Paris, where the Tour has concluded every year since the first edition in 1903. But with the French capital scrambling to prepare for the Summer Olympics, which begin on July 26, shutting down major roads and mobilizing security for the peloton to race on the Champs-Elysées, became unworkable. Instead, the Tour fell back on familiar terrain. Organizers kicked off the race on the Côte d’Azur in 2020 and visit the area every March with another event called Paris-Nice.