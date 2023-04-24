The TV Show Climbing Back Up the English Soccer Ladder

The TV Show Climbing Back Up the English Soccer Ladder3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:51 PM IST
- Just two years after its acquisition by a pair of Hollywood actors—who turned the club into a documentary—Wrexham AFC won promotion to the fourth tier of the English game
The vast majority of Wrexham AFC’s century and a half as a soccer team in North Wales has been easily forgettable. The club has never played in the top tier of English soccer, nor has it ever won a major trophy.
