The U.S. invented mountain biking. Now It wants those Olympic medals, too.
Jason Gay , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Jul 2024, 05:33 PM IST
SummaryPark City, Utah’s Haley Batten takes silver in the women’s event–the best placing ever for a U.S. cyclist, and a signal of what’s next.
Elancourt, France
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less