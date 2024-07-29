The U.S. invented mountain biking. Now It wants those Olympic medals, too.

She found a zone, and finally, a two-rider duel through the woods for silver and bronze with Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds, a gold-medal winner at Rio 2016. Batten and Rissveds took turns at the front until Batten surged into the final lap, creating space before a downhill stretch. By the finish, she had a 5-second gap. There was a brief kerfuffle over whether or not Batten should have been penalized for passing through the final feed zone without taking a bottle or any food. She wound up getting a fine. Her silver stood. Savilia Blunk of Inverness, Ca. wound up 12th–another strong U.S. result.