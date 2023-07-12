The Ukrainian Mom on the Brink of the Wimbledon Final

Svitolina has come this far before at Wimbledon. She also reached the semifinals here in 2019, but that feels like a lifetime ago to her now. Back in the late 2010s, she seemed like a sure thing to win a Grand Slam tournament eventually as she became a fixture in the second weeks of majors and climbed the rankings to No. 3 in the world. But she was inhibited by a tendency to choke in big moments. At Wimbledon that year, she took just four games off eventual champion Simon Halep. Then, at the U.S. Open, she reached another semifinal, only to be brushed aside by Serena Williams.