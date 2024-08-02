The United States of Simone Biles

Paris? She didn’t expect Paris. “I never thought I’d set foot on a gymnastics floor again," she said. After taking time off, she returned, placing new priority on recovery and life balance. As the Journal’s Louise Radnofsky chronicled, an aging Biles needed to build a New Simone, one who would ration her training and not let the sport eat her up. She stayed loyal to talk therapy—“Every Thursday," she said—and credited it with her newfound confidence. She got married to the NFL player Jonathan Owens. The world got to see another Biles at another sporting event: in a parka in the cold at Lambeau Field.