The WPL, a tournament based in India, is transforming women’s cricket
SummaryThe WPL, launched last year and run by India’s national cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is an attempt to replicate the success of the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL).
WHO WOULDN’T want a sporting debut like Sajeevan Sajana’s? Playing for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in the first match of this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), a Twenty20 (T20) cricket tournament in India, she strode out to bat with her team needing five runs to win—and with just one delivery remaining in the game. With a smooth swing of the bat, she clouted her first ball in the WPL over the boundary rope for six. Mumbai, the defending champions, were up and running in the most dramatic fashion.