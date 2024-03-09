The WPL, a tournament based in India, is transforming women’s cricket

High salaries have ensured that almost all of the world’s best female cricketers make themselves available for the WPL. The foreign players raise the league’s profile and lift standards without completely stifling local talent. Thirteen players this year, for example, come from Australia, long the dominant force in women’s cricket. Last year eight of the top ten run-scorers and eight of the top ten wicket-takers were foreign. Since two-thirds of players in the WPL squads are Indian, the BCCI is in effect paying the world’s best international players good wages to play alongside and tutor India’s most talented cricketers. That the majority of the players in the IPL are Indian goes some way to explaining why India’s men’s national team has won a greater proportion of its T20 games than any other leading side.