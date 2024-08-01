There’s a LeBron of table tennis. His name is Lebrun.

PARIS—No country has ever dominated an Olympic sport the way that China rules table tennis. Since it made its debut at the Games in 1988, the Chinese have won 33 of a possible 38 gold medals. They came to Paris fully expecting to extend their reign atop the podium.
But now China’s table-tennis monopoly is under threat.
And the player who might just be good enough to take down the mighty Chinese in Paris is a bespectacled boy from France.
Felix Lebrun has become the host nation’s breakout star and unlikeliest sensation at the Olympics by holding the paddle unlike almost anyone else in the upper echelons of table tennis. Basically, he walks up to the table and steps into a time machine. Lebrun is 17 years old—and he plays like an old Chinese man.
“It’s a white guy playing a traditionally Asian style," said American player Lily Zhang. “It’s very refreshing."
Lebrun plays with the penhold grip, in which his thumb and forefinger wrap around the handle and rest on the front of the paddle, as if he were holding a pen. Top Asian players used to dominate with the grip, but it became less popular because it has one big disadvantage: a weaker backhand.
Today, only three of the world’s top-50 men use the penhold, and Lebrun is the only one in the top 10. Even the Chinese players have ditched it for the ubiquitous shakehand grip, holding the paddle as if they were shaking hands with the handle.
But Lebrun has made it work. The grip allows for greater wrist flexibility, letting him put more spin on the ball for both forehands and serves. And with the help of a teenager’s reflexes, he has negated the conventional weakness of the backhand by standing closer to the table and attacking the ball after it bounces.
“He plays so quick off the bounce that he doesn’t really have power, but his pressure and quickness doesn’t give his opponents any time to get set," said Team USA coach Mark Hazinski. “It puts them in reaction mode."
He became the No. 3 seed in the Olympic tournament by becoming a total nightmare of an opponent.
“He is pretty uncomfortable to play against," Sweden’s Anton Kallberg said after losing to Lebrun in the round of 32.
Coming from a table-tennis family, Lebrun began playing at age 3 and grew up with a paddle in his hands. His father and uncle were both elite players, and older brother Alexis is also at the Paris Olympics.
But none of them inspired his unusual grip. It came from a Chinese player named Chen Jian, who trained at his hometown table-tennis club in Montpellier.
“I saw him play when I was four years old and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s better than others,’ " Lebrun said. “I wanted to become like him."
His breakthrough came last year, when Lebrun won the men’s title at the European Games at age 16 and stood on the podium above his brother, who took bronze. His international results put him on the radar of the table-tennis world, who began thinking about the Paris Games and wondering something that once sounded preposterous.
Could this French kid upset China’s best players in the Olympics—especially with home-table advantage?
And that was the question even before everything started breaking his way.
For the past four Olympics, the men’s and women’s singles finals have been all-Chinese affairs. But Paris hasn’t been what China has expected. World No. 1 Wang Chuqin flamed out of the men’s tournament in the round of 32 after a photographer stepped on his paddle and broke it, sending him into an emotional tizzy.
Meanwhile, in a country not exactly known for unrestrained enthusiasm, France cannot get enough of le ping pong. French television cuts away from other sports to broadcast Lebrun’s matches. In South Paris Arena, spectators chant his name, stomp their feet and roar for every point he wins. There are even kids wearing his jersey.
“I’ve not played in an atmosphere like this before," he said.
Even the French royals have gone out of their way to get a glimpse of the fist-pumping teenager in glasses. This week, one of the fans marveling at Lebrun was someone who knows a little something about winning big tournaments in France: soccer legend Zinédine Zidane.