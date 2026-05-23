'They cannot afford to lose this game': Sehwag warns PBKS ahead of LSG clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Former India opener Virender Sehwag has said Punjab Kings (PBKS) "cannot afford to lose" against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, on Saturday evening

Speaking on Star Sports, Sehwag stressed that the PBKS side has already missed several chances to secure a playoff berth.

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"Punjab Kings cannot afford to lose this game against Lucknow. There will not be a second chance. They have had enough opportunities to seal a playoff spot but failed to take them," JioStar expert Sehwag said.

He pointed out that Punjab's recent performances have been inconsistent, particularly in key moments with both bat and ball.

"Their batting has let them down in crucial moments, and their bowling has lacked discipline. Sometimes the law of averages catches up when you win too many games, but Punjab have been on the wrong side of it lately. Dharamsala did not suit them at all - the conditions were tricky, and they struggled to adapt," he added.

Sehwag also noted that conditions in Lucknow could offer a better chance for Punjab, but warned that Lucknow Super Giants remain a dangerous opponent.

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"Maybe the conditions in Lucknow will be better for them. But Lucknow are a dangerous side. Their batting lineup is packed with match-winners, and they have nothing to lose. That freedom can make them even more unpredictable," he said.

He further underlined the psychological pressure on the Punjab heading into the encounter.

"They will play without pressure, while Punjab will carry all the weight of qualification. It will be a test of nerves as much as skill. If Punjab want to stay alive, they need to bring their A game in all departments," Sehwag said.

Meanwhile, LSG opener Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out from his side's final league game against PBKS at the Ekana Stadium. According to ESPNcricinfo, Marsh, one of only two batters to score multiple centuries this season, is unavailable for the fixture. However, the reason behind his absence is yet to be confirmed.

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A win for Lucknow would allow them to finish their IPL 2026 season on a positive note, while a loss for PBKS would eliminate them from the playoff race.

However, even a victory for Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS may not be enough to secure qualification, with Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals still in contention for the remaining spots.

Squads: Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan. Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad. (ANI)

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