Thiago Silva’s Net Worth: Here's look at Fluminense captain's wealth and legacy

Thiago Silva, the 40-year-old veteran is back with Fluminense FC, captaining the team in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Silva has an extraordinary collection of trophies and substantial fortune with a career spanning over two decades. His current net worth is estimated at an impressive $45 million, reflecting his skill, sponsorships, and smart financial acumen.

Thiago Silva's career earnings Thiago Silva’s journey from Brazil to Europe’s elite clubs has been highly lucrative, with career earnings from salaries alone estimated to exceed £100 million.

At Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from 2012 to 2020, he earned approximately £200,000 per week, amounting to around £11 million per year. When Silva moved to Chelsea in 2020, he secured a salary of about £96,000 per week which is approximately an annual income of £5 million. His 2024 return to Fluminense came with a £27,000 per week, equating to £1.4 million per year.

Endorsements and sponsorships Thiago Silva’s income extends beyond the pitch through endorsement deals. He was a long-time Nike ambassador, wearing their boots and starring in campaigns during his PSG and Brazil tenures.

He also partnered with Nissan, capitalizing on their UEFA Champions League sponsorship. In Brazil, Silva endorsed Hebron, a pharmaceutical brand. Additional deals with Gatorade, Gillette, and Samsung have contributed an estimated $1 million annually to his income during his peak years. He is currently sponsored by Puma with the contract beginning in July 2024.

Major victories by Thiago Silva Thiago Silva’s career is defined by a remarkable list of achievements.

Copa América: 1 title

UEFA Champions League: 1 title

UEFA Super Cup: 1 title

FIFA Club World Cup: 1 title

Serie A: 1 title

Coppa Italia: 1 title

Brazilian Cup: 1 title

FIFA Confederations Cup: 1 title

Italian Super Cup: 1 title

Ligue 1: 7 titles

French League Cup: 6 titles

French Cup: 5 titles

Investments Thiago Silva’s wealth is bolstered by investments, particularly in real estate, which secure his financial future.