Ghosh wrote in his Facebook page: “It would be almost 4 years back. I went to a restaurant for lunch in Miami with my family. There was a wait of around half an hour and we were happy to potter around in their beautiful courtyard when suddenly I saw the great man talking to a journalist for an interview. I just could not believe that Federer was in front of us. I decided that I shall wait for the interview to get over and then take a photo of my daughters Maya and Leela (then 5 and 3 years old) with him."What happened next was even more hilarious. His daughters were too busy playing games, which couldn't be interrupted, even for Roger Federer.