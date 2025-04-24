This time wickets are a bit tricky at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar ahead of match against RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-voltage clash on Thursday (April 24). The game will be played at RCB's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where RCB have been winless this season, so far. Ahead of the game, RCB captain Rajat Patidar has reflected upon not winning the home matches and the role of the pitch.

RCB's Performance at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Royal Challengers Bengaluru played three games at the venue so far. In their previous game, at their home ground, RCB lost to PBKS in a rain-shortened game. Interestingly, RCB batted first in all matches and lost.

2nd April 2025 (RCB vs GT) - Gujarat Titans won by 8 wickets

10th April 2025 (RCB vs DC) - Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets

18th April 2025 (RCB vs PBKS) - Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

Rajat Patidar on the pitch at Chinnaswamy Stadium "The curators are doing a good job and they are doing their best. But as a player, when you go to any wicket you have to adapt to the conditions and situations. We have not played good cricket in our home matches and you have to talk about the toss, I think it's not in my hand," Rajat spoke about losing at their home ground.

"There will be a relook, because this time, the wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are a bit tricky and unpredictable, but that is not an excuse. So we will try to adapt to the situation as quickly as possible," he added.

Rajat Patidar on batting approach "Shot selection and doing it correctly is very important here, because this time the pitches are a little two-paced and the bounce varies at times as well. So as a result, there is help for the bowlers," he said. Patidar said.

"I think it is about being in the present moment because you have back-to-back matches. So, it's important to learn from the past and learn from the errors," he added.

RCB's current position on the Points Table RCB are currently ranking fourth on the Points Table after winning five of the eight matches played. They have 10 points with an NRR of +0.472.

Rahul Dravid ahead of the RCB vs RR clash "We can't afford to make many mistakes. We have this stage in the tournament, just over halfway. And we find ourselves at the bottom half of the table. We've got to start climbing that table quickly. And we've got to start winning games quickly," Rahul Dravid said.

"There are no options. No chances of slipping up anymore," he added.