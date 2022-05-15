Thomas Cup: India wins historic first ever gold. Watch winning moments here

Thomas Cup: India wins historic first ever gold. Watch winning moments here1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
- Indian Men's badminton team on Sunday won their maiden Thomas cup title, defeating fourteen time champions Indonesia with a commanding 3-0 score
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a historic feat, the Indian Men's badminton team on Sunday won their maiden Thomas cup title, defeating fourteen time champions Indonesia with a commanding 3-0 score.
In a historic feat, the Indian Men's badminton team on Sunday won their maiden Thomas cup title, defeating fourteen time champions Indonesia with a commanding 3-0 score.
The final match was held at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
The final match was held at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Earlier
had struggled to reach even the last-four stage since 1979. However, this year, the team defeated Malaysia and Denmark before dishing out a complete performance in the summit clash.
Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy notched up wins as the Indian camp stunned the 14-time champions to win the prestigious team championship for the first time ever.
Notably, in the second singles, Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the historic victory.
Videos of the moments of victory for the India camp emerged as the historic win blew off netizens.
As Srikanth claimed the championship point, the Indian camp rushed to the court in no time. The players and support staff were seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as they etched their names into history books.
Watch the video here
Today's win put India as the sixth team in the history of the elusive competition.
Another video emerged as netizens couldn't control their excitement.
“Historic win for India in Thomas Cup. Bharat knocked down 14 times champion Indonesia", wrote this Twitter user.
Earlier, young Lakshya Sen powered India to a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Rankireddy and Shetty then showed nerves of steel as they saved four match points in the second game to defeat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.