Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Thomas Cup: India wins historic first ever gold. Watch winning moments here

Thomas Cup: India wins historic first ever gold. Watch winning moments here

Bangkok: India's team members pose with their nation flag after winning Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 15, 2022.AP/PTI
1 min read . 06:46 PM IST Livemint

  • Indian Men's badminton team on Sunday won their maiden Thomas cup title, defeating fourteen time champions Indonesia with a commanding 3-0 score

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a historic feat, the Indian Men's badminton team on Sunday won their maiden Thomas cup title, defeating fourteen time champions Indonesia with a commanding 3-0 score.

In a historic feat, the Indian Men's badminton team on Sunday won their maiden Thomas cup title, defeating fourteen time champions Indonesia with a commanding 3-0 score.

The final match was held at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The final match was held at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Earlier

 had struggled to reach even the last-four stage since 1979. However, this year, the team defeated Malaysia and Denmark before dishing out a complete performance in the summit clash.

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy notched up wins as the Indian camp stunned the 14-time champions to win the prestigious team championship for the first time ever.

Notably, in the second singles, Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the historic victory.

Videos of the moments of victory for the India camp emerged as the historic win blew off netizens.

As Srikanth claimed the championship point, the Indian camp rushed to the court in no time. The players and support staff were seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as they etched their names into history books.

Watch the video here

Today's win put India as the sixth team in the history of the elusive competition.

Another video emerged as netizens couldn't control their excitement.

“Historic win for India in Thomas Cup. Bharat knocked down 14 times champion Indonesia", wrote this Twitter user. 

Earlier, young Lakshya Sen powered India to a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Rankireddy and Shetty then showed nerves of steel as they saved four match points in the second game to defeat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.