Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham Hotspur: Dane leaves after eight months amid poor Premier League form

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Thomas Frank following a dismal run in the Premier League that left the club teetering near the relegation zone. The 52-year-old Dane, who took over from Ange Postecoglou in June 2025 on a three-year deal, was sacked on Wednesday (February 11), just hours after his side's 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur's form The final nail in the coffin came during Tuesday's loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans booed Thomas Frank throughout and chanted that he would be "sacked in the morning." The discontent had been building for months, fueled by lacklustre performances and a style of play many supporters found uninspiring.

Thomas Frank's team had gone eight league games without a win, securing just two victories in their last 17 Premier League matches. Home form was particularly dire, with only two league wins on their own turf all season, worse than most teams in the division. Early exits from both domestic cups added to the pressure.

Despite brighter moments in Europe, where Spurs finished fourth in the Champions League league phase to reach the last 16 automatically, domestic struggles overshadowed everything. The board ultimately decided change was needed.

Club statement on the dismissal Tottenham Hotspur released an official statement confirming the decision.

"The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," the release stated.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary," the statement added.