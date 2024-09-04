But Fauth and DeVos are setting their sights much higher. No American boat has won the silver ewer, known as the Auld Mug, since Larry Ellison and Oracle Team USA’s comeback victory over New Zealand in 2014. And not only are they hoping to add their names next to those of previous syndicate bosses like J. Pierpont Morgan, Harold S. Vanderbilt or Ted Turner, they also want to build a durable operation to keep the team, and country, in contention over the long haul.