Tiger Woods’s futuristic new golf league has arrived. Is anyone going to watch?
SummaryThe high-tech TGL is finally set to tee off with superstar players—and a bet that fans will tune into the latest bold attempt to spruce up the sport.
On Tuesday night, a collection of the best golfers in the world will assemble for a brand new, high-stakes competition. But they won’t be pulling up to the first tee box at one of the sport’s most prestigious courses.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more