Tiger Woods’s futuristic new golf league has arrived. Is anyone going to watch?

Its belated arrival comes at a time of rapid upheaval in the sport, and when alternative versions of the game have become increasingly appealing and accessible to everyday players. These days, more Americans than ever are playing on simulators—and that’s particularly true for young people and women. In fact, there were more off-course golf participants (32.9 million) than on-course ones (26.6 million) in 2023, according to the National Golf Foundation.