Tiger Woods Unveils New Apparel Line Called ‘Sun Day Red’
SummaryThe golf legend, whose longtime relationship with Nike ended last month, will partner with TaylorMade on the new clothing brand.
When Tiger Woods split with Nike last month, it meant that the golfing legend was set to wear a new brand for the first time in his professional career. It turns out Woods will be wearing a brand of his own.
