Tiger Woods Unveils New Apparel Line Called ‘Sun Day Red’

When Tiger Woods split with Nike last month, it meant that the golfing legend was set to wear a new brand for the first time in his professional career. It turns out Woods will be wearing a brand of his own.

In partnership with TaylorMade, Woods on Monday unveiled a new lifestyle brand called “Sun Day Red," a name that alludes to his iconic look of wearing a red shirt during the final rounds of tournaments. Woods will debut the line when he tees off at this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

“I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed," the 48-year-old Woods said in a statement. “There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I’m ready to share those secrets with the world."

For TaylorMade, an American golf equipment manufacturer that is primarily known for making clubs, balls and other gear, the move signals the company’s increased push into clothing.

While the sight of Woods stepping into the tee box at Augusta National wearing something other than a swoosh on his shirt will be a jarring sight for golf fans, his relationship with TaylorMade isn’t entirely new. Woods has used the company’s clubs since 2017, a switch he made after Nike got out of the golf equipment business.

Sun Day Red’s logo features a tiger composed of 15 stripes—one for each major championship Woods has won. David Abeles, TaylorMade’s CEO, says Woods was intimately involved in the design process of the products, but was left with a nagging question about the logo’s durability.

“What are we going to do when I win my 16th major?" Woods asked.

“The answer was," Abeles says, “‘we’ll add a stripe to the tiger.’"

Sales for some lines of Sun Day Red gear will launch on May 1, and the company describes its clothing as premium apparel. Abeles says polos will cost from $115 to $135 while shoes will eventually cost north of $200.

Woods had been with Nike for 27 years, ever since he first turned pro in 1996. As Woods became one of the most famous athletes on the planet, his partnership with Nike grew into one of the most iconic endorsement deals in sports. Nike has a conference center at its Beaverton, Ore., headquarters that is named after Woods.

Nike, unlike other big businesses that worked with Woods, notably stuck by him even when scandal rocked his career.

Fans will get their first look at Woods in non-Nike apparel as he gears up to play in this week’s Genesis Invitational. It’s the same tournament where Woods made his PGA Tour debut back in 1992—and where, a few years ago, he had a terrifying car crash.

Just after the Genesis Invitational in 2021, Woods suffered career-threatening injuries in a car crash. The injuries from that incident are also why Woods, 48 years old, has said he doesn’t expect ever to play a full schedule again.

Woods missed most of last season after undergoing ankle surgery, but recently returned and offered a more optimistic appraisal of his health. Despite acknowledging that one of the difficulties of competing since the crash is the simple task of walking 18 holes, Woods said in November that the pain he experienced in his ankle is now gone thanks to his latest surgery.

The best case scenario, he recently said, would be competing once a month—which is far more than he has done over the last two years.

“I think that’s realistic," he said.

A potential schedule, he noted then, would be playing at the Genesis and then the PGA Tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March. That would precede him competing in the first major of the year: the Masters in April.

