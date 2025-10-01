Subscribe

Tigers vs Guardians: Chase DeLauter becomes sixth player to debut in MLB playoffs

Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians: This high-stakes debut places Chase DeLauter in rare company, joining the likes of Ryan Weathers, Shane McClanahan, and Alex Kirilloff, who debuted in the 2020 postseason.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 Oct 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Chase DeLauter #34 of the Cleveland Guardians bats during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 01, 2025 in Cleveland,
Chase DeLauter #34 of the Cleveland Guardians bats during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 01, 2025 in Cleveland,(Getty Images via AFP)

Chase DeLauter made history on Wednesday, becoming only the sixth player in Major League Baseball (MLB) to make his big league debut during the postseason.

The 23-year-old outfielder, ranked as the Cleveland Guardians’ No. 2 prospect and No. 54 overall by MLB Pipeline, started in center field and batted seventh in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

This high-stakes debut places DeLauter in rare company, joining the likes of Ryan Weathers, Shane McClanahan, and Alex Kirilloff, who debuted in the 2020 postseason.

Stephen Vogt on DeLauter

The Guardians, facing a do-or-die situation after dropping Game 1, turned to DeLauter’s potent bat to spark their offense.

“He is ready,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “It’s making a play, right? It's taking a shot. He's one of our best players we have in the organization. He's who we feel like is going to give us the best opportunity to win this game tonight, starting in center field.”

A rising star’s journey

Selected 16th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft from James Madison University, DeLauter has been a standout in the minors despite playing just 138 games. His career slash line of .302/.384/.504, with 40 doubles, 20 home runs, and 87 RBIs, showcases his power and plate discipline. DeLauter’s 34-game on-base streak in Triple-A Columbus this season. However, a right hamate fracture has sidelined him since July 11, delaying his MLB arrival until this critical moment.

“He can hit. Everywhere he's ever been, he’s hit,” Vogt said. “We're looking for offense; we have been all year, and this gives us a really good opportunity to add an impact bat.”

Adapting to the big stage

DeLauter’s transition to center field for his debut is notable, as he has logged more time in right field (477 2/3 innings) than center (271 1/3) in the minors. His most recent center field appearance was on August 15, 2024, with Akron.

 
 
