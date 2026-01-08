Tilak Varma injury: India batter ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand, BCCI shares update about recovery

India's promising young batter Tilak Varma has been sidelined from the opening three T20 Internationals against New Zealand following recent surgery. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official update on Thursday (January 8), confirming the 23-year-old's recovery progress amid the upcoming white-ball series.

Surgery details and recovery timeline Tilak Varma underwent successful surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on January 7. He was discharged from the hospital the following morning and is reported to be stable. The left-handed batsman is set to return to Hyderabad soon to continue his recuperation.

According to the BCCI statement, “Tilak Varma is currently stable and progressing well. He will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory."

"Tilak is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,” the statement added.

This setback comes at a crucial time for the Hyderabad cricketer, who has emerged as a key middle-order option in India's T20 setup.

Impact on India-New Zealand series The multi-format series between India and New Zealand kicks off with three ODIs starting January 11, followed by five T20Is beginning January 21. Tilak's absence will be felt in the shorter format, where his aggressive batting has impressed in recent outings.

India will host the Black Caps in ODIs on January 11, 14, and 18, before shifting focus to the T20Is scheduled for January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31. Team management will monitor Tilak's rehabilitation closely, hoping for his potential return in the final two games.

T20 World Cup preparations With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 approaching in February, this injury adds pressure on India's planning. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts shortly after the New Zealand series concludes. Tilak has been viewed as a vital player for the No. 3 or middle-order role under captain Suryakumar Yadav.

