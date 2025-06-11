Tilak Varma set to join Hampshire in ongoing County Championship; Ruturaj Gaikwad bags deal with Yorkshire

Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, two of India’s young cricket stars are gearing up to make their mark in the ongoing English County Championship. While Tilak is set to join the Hampshire, Ruturaj has bagged a deal with the Yorkshire.

Tilak Varma’s Hampshire Stint Tilak Varma, the 22-year-old left-handed batter from Hyderabad, has been roped in by Hampshire for the ongoing County Championship Division One. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) announced the news on Wednesday (June 11), expressing pride.

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad International player Mr. N Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by the team Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League,” HCA said in a release.

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association wishes him a great stint with Hampshire County,” the statement added.

Tilak’s cricketing journey Tilak last played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on June 1. He has played four ODIs and 25 T20Is for India, and his dynamic skills will help to anchor Hampshire’s middle order. In first-class cricket, Tilak has scored 1,204 runs in 18 matches, including five centuries and four fifties. His most recent red-ball outing was for India A under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal in the Duleep Trophy in September 2024.

Hampshire’s campaign Hampshire, based in Southampton had a mixed season so far, with two wins, three draws, and two losses in seven matches. After a nine-wicket defeat to Sussex in their last game, they will look to Tilak’s batting prowess as they face Essex from June 22 to 25 in Chelmsford.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yorkshire Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who was ruled out of the 2025 IPL season due to injury is now set to join Yorkshire for the remainder of the County season. He will start his campaign at the County season with a clash against Surrey in July. Ruturaj will also feature in the One-Day Cup, aiming to help Yorkshire clinch silverware. He follows in the footsteps of Indian greats like Sachin Tendulkar (1992), Yuvraj Singh (2003), and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have all represented the prestigious club.

Ruturaj’s excitement The 27-year-old batter has expressed enthusiasm about his new challenge.

“I am excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season,” Gaikwad said in a statement.

“It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire. I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware,” he added.