Tim Patrick trade: Jacksonville Jaguars acquire vetran wide receiver from Detroit Lions; check details

The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired wide receiver Tim Patrick from the Detroit Lions, and with this strategic move, they have strengthened their offensive line-up. The Jaguars traded a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to secure the veteran.

Tim Patrick’s NFL journey Tim Patrick’s path to the Jacksonville Jaguars has been filled with resilience. He spent six of his seven NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, initially joining their practice squad in 2017.

Over the years, he developed into a dependable receiver, amassing 176 receptions for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. However, injuries sidelined him for two full seasons due to a torn ACL and a torn Achilles, testing his perseverance.

In August 2024, Tim Patrick signed with the Detroit Lions after being released by Denver. During the 2024 season, he recorded 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns, including a standout two-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers on December 5.

Jacksonville Jaguars' strategy At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Tim Patrick brings a significant presence to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receiver room. His size and physicality make him an ideal fit for a team seeking to diversify its offensive options.

The Jaguars had previously shown interest in another large-framed receiver, former Denver Broncos wideout Devaughn Vele, before he was traded to the New Orleans Saints. Patrick, with his proven track record and imposing stature, fills that gap effectively.

Contract details and trade impact Tim Patrick had signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Detroit Lions during the offseason, a contract that will now carry over to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The trade, which cost the Jaguars only a 2026 sixth-round pick, is a low-risk, high-reward move for a player with Patrick’s experience and skill set. For the Lions, the trade provides future draft capital while allowing them to reshape their roster.

Joining a talented receiver group Tim Patrick now joins a remarkable Jacksonville Jaguars receiving corps that includes standout rookie Brian Thomas Jr, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and veteran Dyami Brown. This group combines youth, speed, and experience, creating a versatile unit capable of challenging opposing defenses.

Tim Patrick’s addition provides quarterback Trevor Lawrence with another reliable target, particularly in red-zone situations where his size can be a significant advantage.