Tim Saunders suspension: Philadelphia Flyers suspend radio broadcaster over hot mic incident; all you need to know

The Philadelphia Flyers suspended longtime radio play-by-play announcer Tim Saunders for two games. This followed an embarrassing hot mic moment during a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Here are all the details.

What happened during the broadcast The mishap occurred in the third period of the Philadelphia Flyers' December 18 game against the Sabres in Buffalo. Saunders thought the radio feed had cut to a commercial break during a TV timeout. After a brief silence, he made a crude sexual joke to his broadcast partner, former Flyer Todd Fedoruk.

Reports describe the comment as Saunders saying, “While you’re down there, would you mind blowing me?” Fedoruk quickly alerted him, "I think we are still on the air, Tim." Saunders responded with laughter, asking, "No, we are not, are we?"

The remark aired live on 97.5 The Fanatic, the team's flagship radio station. Clips spread rapidly on social media, turning the awkward exchange into a viral moment.

The Flyers' official response and suspension The Flyers addressed the issue promptly the next morning. In a statement posted on X, the organization expressed disapproval and announced disciplinary action.

"These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization," the team wrote. “Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved.”

The statement added, "We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans, and all those affected by these comments."

Saunders will miss the upcoming games against the New York Rangers on December 20 and the Vancouver Canucks on December 22. He is expected to return for the December 23 matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. Brian Smith, the Flyers' director of broadcasting, will fill in alongside Fedoruk.

Tim Saunders' background Tim Saunders has been a staple in Flyers broadcasting for nearly three decades. The Michigan native joined the organization in 1997 and is currently in his 29th season as the radio play-by-play voice. Before that, he called games in minor league hockey and baseball.

Known for his professional style, this incident marks a rare misstep for the veteran announcer.

Public reaction Fan responses vary. Some see the two-game suspension as overly harsh for what they call harmless locker-room humour gone wrong. Others support the team's decision to uphold professional standards.