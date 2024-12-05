Time for LIV, golf’s Saudi-funded rebel tour, to drift into obscurity

There are also logistical questions. Some in the LIV camp, such as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, two American winners of several majors, would be welcomed back by the PGA. But the LIV roster is padded out with journeymen and those on the wane. Some sort of tiered re-entry system would be needed, with those at the bottom of LIV’s rankings potentially having to qualify to rejoin the PGA Tour. (Some, fattened by the LIV years, may decide not to bother, which would make the merger a little easier.) And because teams are LIV’s main point of difference from the PGA Tour, the Rippers and the Iron Heads may also have to be squeezed, somehow, into a future calendar.