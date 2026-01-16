Tionne Gray commits to Notre Dame: Former Oregon Ducks DT bolsters Fighting Irish defensive line

Notre Dame football has landed a massive addition through the transfer portal, securing former Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Tionne Gray. The 6-foot-6, 336-pound powerhouse committed to the Fighting Irish on Thursday (January 15), shortly after visiting campus, marking a significant boost for Marcus Freeman's squad heading into the 2026 season.

Tionne Gray's performance for the Oregon Ducks Tionne Gray entered the portal on January 11 after a solid redshirt freshman campaign with the Oregon Ducks. He appeared in 13 games during the 2025 season, recording 18 tackles (5 solo, 13 assisted), 2 tackles for loss, and contributing as a disruptive force in both run and pass defense. He was poised for a bigger role before Oregon's top linemen opted to return.

As a high school recruit in the 2024 class, Gray was a four-star talent ranked No. 422 overall and No. 46 defensive tackle. In the portal, he retained four-star status, checking in as the No. 17 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman per 247Sports, making this one of the top transfers available.

Notre Dame's strategy Notre Dame's defensive line needed reinforcements, and Tionne Gray will deliver exactly what new coach Charlie Partridge seeks. Pairing him with recent Pitt transfer Francis Brewu creates a formidable interior duo. Gray's imposing frame clogs lanes and anchors against the run, while Brewu's quickness adds penetration.

The Irish have aggressively rebuilt upfront in the portal, also adding talents like Keon Keeley. With returning standouts Bryce Young and Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame now boasts one of college football's stronger defensive lines for 2026.

Oregon's depth leads to transfer portal moves Oregon Ducks' loaded defensive front, featuring Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti, all returning, limited Tionne Gray's path to starter snaps. Gray gets a fresh start at a Power 4 contender hungry for interior dominance.