TJ Power scores Ivy League tournament record 44 points as Penn beat Yale in OT for NCAA tournament berth

TJ Power delivered one of the most memorable performances in Ivy League history, pouring in a tournament-record 44 points to carry the Pennsylvania Quakers to an thrilling 88-84 overtime victory over Yale in the Ivy League championship game on Sunday. The win earned Penn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who previously played at Duke and Virginia before finding his home at Penn, was unstoppable. He finished 14-of-26 from the field, connected on 7-of-14 three-pointers, and went a flawless 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Power also dominated the boards with 14 rebounds, recording a double-double for the ages.
With Penn trailing by four points and just seconds remaining in regulation, Power hit two stunning pull-up three-pointers in the final seven seconds to tie the game at 75-75 and send it to overtime. His 44-point outburst stands as the highest-scoring double-double ever in a Division I conference tournament final and ranks as the second-highest total in any conference championship game over the last 30 seasons.
Cam Thrower stepped up in the extra session, delivering five huge points. His three-pointer with two minutes left gave Penn an 82-78 advantage. After Yale cut the lead with a trey, Thrower fought through contact to rebound his own miss and convert the follow for an 84-81 edge. Power then added two free throws with 17 seconds remaining to seal the five-point win.
Thrower finished with 19 points, the only other Penn player in double figures, showcasing the team’s balance and grit.
Yale, entering with a 24-6 record, controlled much of the game. They built early leads, including 25-16 in the first half, and held a 61-58 edge midway through the second half after a three from Devon Arlington. Trevor Mullin led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Isaac Celiscar posted 17 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Townsend and Casey Simmons each added 17 points in the losing effort.
Penn trailed for long stretches but never quit, using Power’s first-half surge of 23 points to take a 41-39 halftime lead.
First-year head coach Fran McCaffery, a Penn graduate, led his alma mater to their 25th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2018. This marks the fifth program he has taken to the Big Dance, highlighting his immediate success with the Quakers, who finish the season at 18-11.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.