TJ Power scores Ivy League tournament record 44 points as Penn beat Yale in OT for NCAA tournament berth

TJ Power delivered one of the most memorable performances in Ivy League history, pouring in a tournament-record 44 points to carry the Pennsylvania Quakers to an thrilling 88-84 overtime victory over Yale in the Ivy League championship game on Sunday. The win earned Penn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

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TJ Power’s clutch shooting forces overtime The 6-foot-9 forward, who previously played at Duke and Virginia before finding his home at Penn, was unstoppable. He finished 14-of-26 from the field, connected on 7-of-14 three-pointers, and went a flawless 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Power also dominated the boards with 14 rebounds, recording a double-double for the ages.

With Penn trailing by four points and just seconds remaining in regulation, Power hit two stunning pull-up three-pointers in the final seven seconds to tie the game at 75-75 and send it to overtime. His 44-point outburst stands as the highest-scoring double-double ever in a Division I conference tournament final and ranks as the second-highest total in any conference championship game over the last 30 seasons.

Cam Thrower’s big plays in overtime secure the win Cam Thrower stepped up in the extra session, delivering five huge points. His three-pointer with two minutes left gave Penn an 82-78 advantage. After Yale cut the lead with a trey, Thrower fought through contact to rebound his own miss and convert the follow for an 84-81 edge. Power then added two free throws with 17 seconds remaining to seal the five-point win.

Thrower finished with 19 points, the only other Penn player in double figures, showcasing the team’s balance and grit.

Yale fight back but fall short Yale, entering with a 24-6 record, controlled much of the game. They built early leads, including 25-16 in the first half, and held a 61-58 edge midway through the second half after a three from Devon Arlington. Trevor Mullin led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Isaac Celiscar posted 17 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Townsend and Casey Simmons each added 17 points in the losing effort.

Penn trailed for long stretches but never quit, using Power’s first-half surge of 23 points to take a 41-39 halftime lead.

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