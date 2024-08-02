To go for the gold, these Olympians went into the red
Joe Pinsker , Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Aug 2024, 06:01 PM IST
SummaryOlympians patch together jobs and run up debt to fund their medal hopes.
Next week in Paris, Anita Alvarez will twist, dive and kick in the pool as part of the U.S. artistic swimming team. What judges and viewers won’t see are the acrobatics it took to keep her finances afloat on the way to the Olympics.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less