Todd Monken set to join John Harbaugh's staff as New York Giants offensive coordinator - Report

John Harbaugh, the Super Bowl-winning coach who spent 18 seasons leading the Baltimore Ravens before his surprising release, has agreed to terms with the New York Giants. According to reports, the 63-year-old is set to become the franchise's next leader, ending a lengthy search following the mid-2025 firing of Brian Daboll. The Giants granted Harbaugh significant control over staffing, including a budget to assemble his preferred team.

As negotiations wrapped late Wednesday into early Thursday, one reunion stood out immediately. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Todd Monken, Harbaugh's offensive coordinator with the Ravens since 2023, is expected to join him in East Rutherford in the same role.

Todd Monken's career Todd Monken brings 36 years of coaching experience, starting at the college level before making his NFL mark. He coached wide receivers for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2007-2010), served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-2018) and Cleveland Browns (2019), and led Georgia's offense in between pro stops.

His time in Baltimore solidified his reputation. The Ravens topped the league in total offense in 2023 and points in 2024, showcasing balanced, explosive schemes. Despite injuries derailing parts of 2025, dropping them to 16th in yards and 11th in scoring, the unit still boasted one of the NFL's elite rushing games.

Monken's ability to develop quarterbacks and create creative play-calling could be huge for the Giants, especially with young talent like quarterback Jaxson Dart waiting to break out.

Rooney Rule and final steps ahead As per the NFL rules, the New York Giants must conduct a formal interview with Todd Monken due to the Rooney Rule applying to coordinator positions. Other Baltimore assistants may follow, giving the Giants instant continuity and proven schemes.

This pairing signals ambition from ownership and GM Joe Schoen to turn around a struggling franchise quickly. The official announcement is expected to come soon, marking the start of what promises to be an intriguing chapter for Big Blue.

FAQs 1. Is John Harbaugh officially the Giants’ new head coach? Not yet signed, but very close. Reports say the Giants and Harbaugh are finalizing a multi-year deal after his interview. Announcement is expected soon.

2. Will Todd Monken join as offensive coordinator? Todd Monken is set to follow Harbaugh from the Ravens to the Giants. A formal interview is required due to the Rooney Rule, but it’s considered a formality.