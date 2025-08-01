Tom Brady reflects on sacking Wayne Rooney and Birmingham’s revival under Chris Davies: 'We learned, we moved on'

Tom Brady, NFL legend and Birmingham City minority owner, has shared insights into the decision to sack Wayne Rooney as manager and the club’s subsequent turnaround under Chris Davies.

Notably, Rooney’s brief stint ended in relegation to League One in 2024, but Davies’ leadership saw Birmingham secure promotion back to the Championship with a record-breaking season.

Wayne Rooney’s tenure and relegation struggles Wayne Rooney, a Manchester United legend, took the reins at Birmingham in October 2023, following Brady and Knighthead Capital’s takeover. His 83-day stint was underwhelming, with the club plummeting to League One.

In an Amazon Prime documentary, Brady had questioned Rooney’s commitment: “I am a little worried about our head coach’s work ethic. I don’t have great instincts on that.”

He also slammed the squad’s attitude, calling some players “lazy and entitled” and vowing to “change all the people associated with losing.”

Taking ownership of tough decisions Speaking on the Men in Blazers YouTube channel, Brady stressed accountability in the club’s bold move to sack Rooney.

“Our first season was a bit of a challenge, and I think we have to take ownership of every decision that we made,” he said.

Reflecting on the need for swift action, he added, “We learned, we moved on, and we found someone that really fits the values of what Tom Wagner and I really believe.”

That someone was Chris Davies, selected after a rigorous interview process. Brady praised Davies, noting, “He’s been absolutely phenomenal in his role, and we have high expectations for him.”

Chris Davies’ rise and record-breaking season Appointed in June 2024, Chris Davies turned Birmingham’s fortunes around with great speed. The club stormed back to the Championship, amassing a League One record 111 points, fueled by a historic transfer spend.

Recently, Birmingham doubled down, signing six players, including Premier League winner Demarai Gray and former Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi for €9 million ($10m) from Stade Rennais.

Brady lauded Davies’ impact, saying, “When you realize, ‘Okay, we need to make a change based on production,’ we did it, and now we’re focused on the future.”