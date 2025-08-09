Tom Brady’s Net Worth: How the NFL legend built a fortune of $300 million on and off the field

Tom Brady may no longer play American football, but his name still carries weight — especially when it comes to money.

As of April 2025, the retired sports star has a net worth of $300 million (about £236 million). And that’s separate from his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whose fortune is estimated at $400 million (£314 million). When they were together, the pair had a combined wealth of around $650 million.

Tom Brady's Net Worth Tom Brady, now 48, is best known for being one of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of American football.

He spent 20 years playing for the New England Patriots, then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won another championship. He retired in 2022 at the age of 45, after 23 seasons.

Tom Brady's Endorsements During his career, Brady made $333 million in salary and more than $140 million from brand deals, adding up to over $473 million in total earnings. Off the field, he worked with companies like Under Armour, UGG boots, Subway, and Aston Martin.

Tom Brady's Various Businesses Brady also built several businesses of his own. He started a health and fitness brand called TB12, a clothing line called BRADY, and even co-founded an NFT company called Autograph.

He also runs a media company focused on sports content and documentaries.

After retiring, Brady signed a 10-year deal to work as a commentator for Fox Sports, reportedly worth $375 million (£295 million). However, recent reports suggest he may not follow through with that job.

Tom Brady's Real Estate Tom Brady’s life off the pitch is just as grand as his career. He’s owned luxury homes in several places, including Los Angeles, Massachusetts, Florida, and Montana.

One of his most famous properties — a custom-built mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles — was sold to rapper Dr. Dre for $50 million, giving Brady and Bündchen a profit of around $21 million.

Another notable purchase was a $17 million estate on Indian Creek Island in Miami, also known as “Billionaire Bunker,” where he and Gisele planned to build a new mansion before their split.