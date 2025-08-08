Tom Brady statue unveiling: Tribute to NFL legend; check details

The New England Patriots will honour their legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, with a prestigious statue at Patriot Place Plaza on Friday (August 8). This historic event marks Brady as the first player in franchise history to be immortalized in bronze, a fitting tribute to his legacy.

A historic ceremony at Patriot Place The unveiling ceremony, set for 6:00 PM ET on Friday, August 8, will take place in the Patriot Place Plaza, adjacent to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will host the 15- to 20-minute event, revealing a stunning 12-foot bronze statue of Brady. Following the unveiling, Brady will share his reaction and address the gathered fans, teammates, and dignitaries.

The ceremony will conclude with photo opportunities, allowing fans to capture the moment with the NFL icon and his statue.

Additional details To accommodate attendees, parking lots will open at 3:30 PM, with stadium gates welcoming ticketed fans at 5:00 PM. This early entry ensures optimal viewing of the ceremony. The event will broadcast on Gillette Stadium’s video boards.

Live streaming details For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live on Patriots.com, the team’s official social media channels, Patriots YouTube, and broadcast locally on WBZ-TV.

Tom Brady’s legendary career Tom Brady’s career with the Patriots has been legendary. Selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady defied expectations as a sixth-round pick to become a significant part of the NFL dynasty.

Over 18 seasons as a starter, he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and 17 division titles, cementing the team’s status as perennial contenders.

“Tom Brady transformed the Patriots into a dynasty,” said Robert Kraft during last year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where he first announced plans for the statue.

Details about the statue The 12-foot statue is more than a tribute; it’s a testament to Brady’s impact on the Patriots and the sport. From his improbable rise to his record-breaking achievements, Brady’s tenure in Foxborough remains one of the most dominant runs in NFL history.

The statue, strategically placed near the Patriots Hall of Fame, will serve as a lasting reminder of his contributions and an inspiration for future generations of players and fans.