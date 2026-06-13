Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Paris Hilton among celebs spotted at US-Paraguay FIFA World Cup opener in LA

Los Angeles [US], June 13 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 opener between the United States and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles turned into a star-studded affair, with several Hollywood and global celebrities joining fans to witness the start of the US leg of the tournament, according to the New York Post.

Among the most widely discussed appearances were global icons Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, who were also seen enjoying the opening ceremony and match proceedings at SoFi Stadium.

The opening fixture of the tournament drew widespread attention not only for football but also for the presence of prominent personalities from film, music, sports and entertainment industries, who gathered to witness the beginning of the United States' World Cup campaign.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was among the high-profile attendees, arriving at the stadium wearing an orange beanie alongside comedy star Vince Vaughn. Actors Owen Wilson, Sofia Vergara, Leonardo DiCaprio and Halle Berry were also spotted at the venue, adding to the celebrity presence at the much-anticipated fixture. Singer and actor Teyana Taylor also attended the match, joining other high-profile guests in the stands.

Singer Shaboozey, whose hit song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" emerged as one of the biggest tracks of 2024, was also seen entering the stadium dressed casually in jeans and a dark T-shirt, while talk-show personality Guillermo Rodriguez of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and singer Becky G were also present for Team USA's opening World Cup clash, according to the New York Post.

Becky G, who is also a co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League club Angel City FC, has often advocated for greater participation of young Latinas in sports and continues to promote women's involvement in football and athletics.

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton drew attention with a red-and-white striped top paired with jeans, a look that appeared to pay tribute to Team USA's colours, according to the New York Post.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was also among the spectators, attending the match alongside Marissa Ayers. Other well-known personalities spotted at the venue included actor Rob Lowe and NFL quarterback Jameis Winston.

One of the most unexpected highlights of the event came from the beloved "Sesame Street" characters Elmo and Cookie Monster, who featured on FOX's pre-match coverage.

Speaking to host Charissa Thompson, Elmo shared his excitement about being part of the occasion.

"It's really amazing. Everybody's been really nice and teaching us about soccer," Elmo said.

When asked about advice for the US team, Elmo kept it simple, saying, "Do your best."

Also present was Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics, one of the world's largest digital sports platforms. Rubin has played a prominent role in several World Cup-related initiatives through partnerships between Fanatics and FIFA.

Pop star Katy Perry delivered a memorable performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, captivating thousands of fans with an emotional rendition of her song 'Wonder' ahead of the United States' campaign opener against Paraguay. Future and Tyla brought energy, music and World Cup spirit to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as they performed their song 'Game Time' . The opening ceremony also featured a host of international music stars, including LISA of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema.