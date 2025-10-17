Tommy Fleetwood surges to lead at DP World India Championship, Rory McIlroy battles to stay in contention

Tommy Fleetwood showcased his remarkable form, registering an impeccable 8-under 64 to claim a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark of the DP World India Championship. The Englishman’s bogey-free round at Delhi Golf Club positioned him at 12-under par, ahead of former Open champions Shane Lowry and Brian Harman. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy fought back from early struggles to remain in the hunt, sitting at 6-under after a finish.

Tommy Fleetwood’s performance Tommy Fleetwood, fresh off his FedEx Cup win and a standout Ryder Cup performance, continued his streak with eight birdies, including a clutch 8-footer on his final hole, No. 9. His 12-under total puts him one shot clear of Lowry (69) and Harman (65), who are tied at 11-under. The world No. 5 credited a post-round range session after his opening 68 for sharpening his swing.

“I played better than yesterday. I wasn’t happy with how I hit it towards the end yesterday, so I hit some balls afterwards, and I felt like today the swing was in a better place,” Fleetwood said. “I hit it in the fairway a lot and gave myself some chances with irons.”

Tommy Fleetwood’s precision and composure have made him the man to beat in what is being hailed as India’s most prestigious golf tournament to date.

Rory McIlroy’s late rally Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 2 globally, endured a rollercoaster round. After back-to-back bogeys early in his back nine, he found himself 10 shots off the pace. However, the Northern Irishman roared back, carding birdies on four of his final six holes to post a second consecutive 69. His 6-under total ties him with Ryder Cup teammate Viktor Hovland (67).

McIlroy’s resilience was on display as he walked off the 18th, where he exchanged pleasantries with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, a special guest at the event. The pair shared a moment, with McIlroy saying, “I am looking forward to spending some time together.”

Strong contenders in pursuit Shane Lowry, who started the day as the overnight leader, carded four birdies and one bogey for a 69, keeping him firmly in contention. Brian Harman’s 65, highlighted by a late surge, has him sharing second place. Japan’s Keita Nakajima sits at 10-under after a 69, while England’s Ben Robinson-Thompson and Dutchman Joost Luiten are at 9-under.

American Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin, playing alongside McIlroy and Hovland, recovered from a sluggish start to shoot a 68, placing him at 7-under. India’s own Shubhankar Sharma thrilled the home crowd with a bogey-free 66, sitting at 4-under as the leading Indian player.

