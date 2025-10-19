Tommy Fleetwood wins 2025 DP World India Championship, celebrates with son’s heartfelt embrace | Watch video

Tommy Fleetwood’s remarkable 2025 season reached new heights with a stunning two-shot victory at the DP World India Championship, where he outshone Keita Nakajima with a final-round 7-under 65. The English star’s four consecutive birdies turned the tide, securing his first European Tour win of the year at Delhi Golf Club, with his son Frankie’s emotional green-side celebration adding a touching moment.

Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 season Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 has been nothing short of spectacular. The 34-year-old Englishman already claimed the FedEx Cup title with his first US victory and played a significant role in Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win, earning the most points for his team.

Despite these achievements, Fleetwood admitted, “I feel like for all the good that’s happened this year, a couple of things have disappointed me.” His hunger for a European Tour win drove him to Delhi, where he delivered a masterclass in precision and composure, finishing at 22-under 266 for his eighth career tour victory.

Details about the final round in Delhi The final round at Delhi Golf Club saw Tommy Fleetwood trailing Keita Nakajima by two shots. However, his game ignited on the par-3 seventh, where he began a remarkable run of four straight birdies. This surge flipped the leaderboard, turning his deficit into a two-shot lead.

Nakajima, despite a bogey-free 69, struggled with tee-shot accuracy late in the round, unable to match Fleetwood’s relentless pace. Fleetwood’s 65 showcased his ability to seize critical moments.

A special father-son moment The victory held deep personal meaning for Tommy Fleetwood, whose 8-year-old son, Frankie, ran onto the 18th green to celebrate. Inspired by Frankie’s comment about never greeting him on the green after a win, Fleetwood said, “All day today, I had in my mind, ‘Could I put myself in position to make that happen?’ It means so much to me.”

This emotional moment highlighted the personal stakes behind his professional triumph.

Race to Dubai breakthrough The India Championship victory also reshaped Fleetwood’s season trajectory. Previously ranked No. 94 in the Race to Dubai, he surged to No. 25, earning eligibility for the prestigious Abu Dhabi Championship and the season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai. This leap ensures Fleetwood can compete in the European Tour’s marquee events, adding to his already illustrious resume.

