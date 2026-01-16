Tonie Morgan has 26 points, 13 assists as No. 7 Kentucky women hold off Florida 94-89

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored a season-high 26 points and had 13 assists to lead No. 7 Kentucky to a 94-89 win over Florida on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (17-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 10-0 at home and fended off a late rally by the Gators (12-8, 0-5).

Clara Strack had 21 points for Kentucky, and Jordan Obi, Amelia Hassett and Asia Boone scored 12 each. Strack sat out most of the third quarter and fouled out with 13 seconds remaining.

Me'Arah O'Neal led the Gators with 23 points, the most in an SEC game and one shy of a career high for Shaquille O'Neal's 19-year-old, 6-foot-4 daughter. Liv McGill added 20 points and 11 assists for Florida, and Jade Weathersby scored 18.

Florida trailed 45-38 at the half but outscored the hosts 35-21 in the third quarter and led 73-66 going into the fourth. The Wildcats regained the lead on a jumper by Strack with 3:34 left. There were four more lead changes, with Strack putting Kentucky ahead to stay when she hit two free throws with 2 minutes remaining to make it 88-87.

The Wildcats were without senior Teonni Key, their third-leading scorer (11 points per game). Key is recovering from an elbow injury she suffered in a 74-52 win over Missouri on Jan. 4.

Florida: Hosts Missouri on Sunday.

Kentucky: At Mississippi State on Sunday.

