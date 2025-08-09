Tony Grossi called out by Shedeur Sanders after remarkable Browns preseason debut | Watch video

Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns’ fifth-round draft pick from Colorado, came into the spotlight in his NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. Despite limited time with the first-team offense during training camp, Sanders delivered a remarkable performance, completing 13 of 23 passes for 138 yards and throwing two touchdowns.

However, it was his off-field exchange with a Browns reporter, Tony Grossi, that grabbed headlines.

Shedeur Sanders' preseason performance Facing the Carolina Panthers, Shedeur Sanders displayed composure under pressure, efficiently leading the Cleveland Browns’ offense. His stats, 13 completions, 138 yards, and two touchdowns, highlighted his ability to make smart decisions and deliver accurate throws.

Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders Kevin Stefanski, Browns head coach, praised Sanders' performance.

“The situations were invaluable for Shedeur and all of our offense,” Stefanski said.

“We got a third-and-1 where he had a quarterback sneak. I mean, there’s just a lot of football, and that’s by design with him getting a ton of reps in this game, and he’ll get a ton of reps next week as well. That’s all part of our development of our young players.”

Confronting Tony Grossi’s criticism Post-game, Sanders confronted Browns analyst Tony Grossi about his consistently negative coverage.

“You always say negative stuff about me,” Sanders said.

“I didn’t do nothing to you. I’ve never seen you say anything positive about me.” The exchange, though pointed, ended with a laugh.

Grossi, in a surprising turn, gave Sanders credit in his analysis, “My bottom line on Shedeur Sanders’ impressive debut: He put the pressure on QB2 Kenny Pickett and QB3 Dillon Gabriel to get healthy and perform next week.”

What’s next for Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns? With his debut performance setting a high bar, Shedeur Sanders is poised to see more action in the Cleveland Browns’ next preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanders will aim to solidify his place in the Browns’ quarterback room and make a lasting impact in the NFL.