Top-ranked tight end Benjamin Brahmer linked to Penn State in 2026 college football transfer portal; check details

Penn State Nittany Lions' new head coach Matt Campbell continues to reshape the roster. Former Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer, ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 transfer portal, has the Nittany Lions high on his list following his recent entry into the portal.

Campbell, who took over at Penn State on December 8, 2025, after a successful decade at Iowa State, is wasting no time building connections to his old program. Brahmer's potential move could mark a significant addition to the offense in Happy Valley.

Benjamin Brahmer's impressive transfer portal ranking Benjamin Brahmer stands out as one of the premier talents available in the 2026 cycle. At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, Brahmer offers a rare combination of size and athleticism. His frame makes him a matchup nightmare for defenses, capable of dominating in both the passing and run games.

On-field production at Iowa State Over three seasons with the Cyclones, Brahmer recorded 75 receptions for 977 yards and nine touchdowns. His 2025 campaign was particularly strong, finishing with 37 catches for 446 yards and a team-high six scores, while averaging over 12 yards per reception.

Despite dealing with injuries in prior years, Brahmer proved durable and productive this season, tying for the most touchdown catches among Big 12 tight ends. His development under Campbell's staff highlights why a reunion could be appealing.

High school roots and recruiting background Brahmer entered college as a three-star recruit from Pierce High School in Nebraska, part of the 2023 class. National services ranked him as the No. 3 player in his state and the No. 32 tight end nationally.

He chose Iowa State over other offers, thriving in Campbell's system and becoming a key contributor.

Matt Campbell's active recruitment from Iowa State Since arriving at Penn State, Matt Campbell has aggressively targeted former Iowa State commitments and players. He has already flipped seven high school recruits from the Cyclones, including three-star linebacker Keian Kaiser, who pledged on Christmas Eve, along with offensive linemen Pete Eglitis and Mason Bandhauer.

This week's flips helped boost Penn State's 2026 recruiting class from outside the top 136 FBS teams to No. 122 nationally. With nine total commits, the staff remains focused on adding more before the February signing period.

