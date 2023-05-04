American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and a two-time world champion in track and field, has died at the age of 32, USA Track and Field and her management company said Wednesday.

Bowie, who also won an Olympic 200m bronze and gold in the 4x100m relay at the Rio Games, was found dead at her home, Florida police said. The cause of death was not immediately known.

The Sheriff's Office in Orange County, Florida, said deputies had found the woman "tentatively identified as Frentorish 'Tori' Bowie" dead in a home when they were conducting a well-being check.

"On May 2, 2023, at about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5400 block of Bowman Drive to conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days," the sheriff's office, located in Orlando, said in a statement.

"Entry was made into the residence and a woman, tentatively identified as Frentorish "Tori" Bowie, was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play."

Icon Management, her agent, in an Instagram post said,“We’re devasted [sic] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away."

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her," thepost added.

USA Track and Field said on Twitter that it was “deeply saddened" to hear of Bowie’s death, adding that her “impact on the sport is immeasurable."

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion.



Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AHu5SejZ5N — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2023

Bowie won 4x100m relay gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze. The following year, she won the World Championships 100m in London, as well as relay gold.

The last appearance of Bowie, a native of Sandhill, Mississippi , on the world stage was in 2019 Doha World Championships were she finished fourth in the long jump.

She was the only American woman to have won an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.