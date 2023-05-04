Tori Bowie, Olympic gold medalist, dies at 322 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:05 AM IST
Tori Bowie, who won an Olympic 200m bronze and gold in the 4x100m relay at the Rio Games, was found dead at her home, Florida police said. The cause of death was not immediately known
American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and a two-time world champion in track and field, has died at the age of 32, USA Track and Field and her management company said Wednesday.
