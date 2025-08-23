Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 2-0: Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha guide Spurs to victory at Ethihad stadium

Premier-league-2025-26-season-on-high-note-richarlison-johnson-shine-11755359217512.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="Tottenham Hotspur">Tottenham Hotspur delivered a masterclass performance to defeat Manchester City 0-2 at the Etihad Stadium in a thrilling Premier League match on Saturday. The visitors, under the guidance of new manager Thomas Frank, showcased tactical brilliance with goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha sealing a memorable victory. This win marks Tottenham’s second consecutive clean sheet of the 2025-26 season.
The game started with both teams coming off convincing opening-week victories. Tottenham’s 3-0 triumph over Burnley and Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers set the stage for a high-octane encounter. However, it was Spurs who stole the show.
The breakthrough came in the 35th minute when Tottenham Hotspur executed a brilliant counter-attack. Richarlison, exploited Manchester City’s high defensive line, darted down the right flank and delivered a pinpoint low cross. Brennan Johnson slotted the ball into the top right corner, leaving goalkeeper James Trafford with no chance.
Initially flagged for offside, the goal was awarded after a VAR review confirmed Richarlison was just onside, sparking celebrations among the Spurs fans.
Tottenham doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time after an error from Manchester City’s debutant goalkeeper, James Trafford. Under pressure from Spurs’ relentless pressing, Trafford’s wayward goal kick found Nico Gonzalez, who was dispossessed by Pape Matar Sarr.
The ball fell to Joao Palhinha, who smashed a powerful shot into the bottom right corner, marking his first goal for Spurs since joining on loan from Bayern Munich.
The second half saw Manchester City push for a comeback, with Erling Haaland missing a golden opportunity just before halftime, heading over from close range. Despite introducing stars like Rodri, Phil Foden, and Jeremy Doku, City struggled to break down Tottenham’s resolute defense, anchored by Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.
Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also played a crucial role, making key saves, including one to deny Omar Marmoush early in the game.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.