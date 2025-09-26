Tottenham Hotspur reject takeover bid from Brooklyn Earick

Tottenham Hotspur have firmly rejected a third takeover attempt, this time from a consortium led by American tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick. The North London club, led by majority shareholders ENIC, remains steadfast in their “not for sale” stance following their Europa League success.

Tottenham Hotspur turn down another offer On Friday, Enic Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, holding an 86.58% stake in Tottenham Hotspur, announced it had “unequivocally rejected” an informal bid from Earick’s consortium.

New non-executive chairman Peter Charrington stated, “The board of the club and ENIC reconfirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC is not looking to sell its stake in the club.”

Notably, this follows rejected approaches from Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance Limited and a group led by Dr. Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng via Firehawk Holdings Limited earlier this month.

Who is Brooklyn Earick? Brooklyn Earick, 41, is a former DJ who transitioned into a tech entrepreneur. After a music career with Warner Records and a performance at the Sundance Music Festival, he worked at NASA as an electrical engineer in spacecraft research.

Earick founded Redacted RnD, focusing on technology, media, sports, and entertainment, and Algorith Capital, an investment fund. His group’s failed attempt to buy Maserati’s Formula E team preceded this Spurs bid.

Earick’s recent Instagram story, showcasing Tottenham’s dressing room with a countdown to October 24, aligns with UK takeover rules requiring a firm offer or withdrawal by that date.

Daniel Levy’s departure fuels speculation The takeover talk intensified after Daniel Levy, the Premier League’s longest-serving chairman, stepped down after nearly 25 years. Levy, whose family holds 30% of Enic, faced fan protests but guided Spurs to a Europa League win over Manchester United in May, the club’s first trophy in 16 years.

Tottenham Hotspur’s vision Tottenham’s rejection of Earick’s informal email bid, which lacked advisors or proof of funds, highlights their focus on stability. With Peter Charrington at the helm, the club is building on its Europa League triumph to chase further glory.