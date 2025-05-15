Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Europa League final: Live streaming in India, date, timing, venue; check details

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will face each other in the upcoming UEFA Europa League final on May 22 (Thursday). Apart from winning the title, a lot is at stake for both sides if they win the summit clash. While Man United beat Athletic Club 4-1 in the semifinals, the Spurs registered a 5-2 win over Bodo/Glimt to make their way to the final.

Advertisement

Here’s your complete guide to live streaming in India, timing, venue, and head-to-head details and to know what's at stake:

When will the 2025 UEFA Europa League final match begin according to Indian Standard Time? The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, 22nd May 2025.

Venue of the final clash The venue of the final match of the UEFA Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United is San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

What's at stake? Winning the Europa League final is very important for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams have had an underwhelming Premier League season so far and are currently in the 16th and 17th positions, respectively, in the points table of 20 teams.

Advertisement

However, after performing well in the Europa League, both teams will be fighting for more than a trophy. The winner will get a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Only the top five teams from the Premier League points table can make it to the next year's Champions League. Therefore, For Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, a win at the Europa League final is their only realistic path to next year's Champions League.

Head-to-head Details Total matches played in the Premier League against each other: 60

Matches won by Manchester United: 38

Matches won by Tottenham Hotspur: 10

Matches tied: 12

Total goals by Manchester United: 104

Total goals by Tottenham Hotspur: 59

Penalties won by Manchester United: 8

Advertisement

Penalties won by Tottenham Hotspur: 2

Europa League titles Tottenham Hotspurs have won the Europa League title two times - 1971-72 and 1983-84. On the other hand, Manchester United have won the title once - 2016-17.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti appointed as new Brazil national football team head coach

Live streaming & broadcast details in India Television Broadcast: UEFA Europa League matches will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network - Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels.