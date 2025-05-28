Tough road ahead for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in 2027 World Cup journey; what former Indian cricketer warns?

Indian cricketing stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently announced their exit from Test cricket, sending shockwaves across the world. The duo who retired in T2OIs following their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup win, will now focus solely on ODIs. They will be gearing up for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa after clinching the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

However, according to former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan, Virat and Rohit are expected to face challenges on their path to World Cup glory. He expressed concerns like limited ODI matches, and fitness issues due to age, among others.

Major hurdle for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Team India will play only 27 ODIs until December 2026. According to Wassan, maintaining form and fitness will act as a hurdle for these two legendary players and it can be a significant concern. Moreover, the Indian Premier League (IPL) provides some competitive exposure, but it’s just for two months a year, which is not enough for the demands of ODI cricket.

“I think it’s going to be extremely tough for Virat and Rohit to sustain their fitness levels just by playing IPL, which happens for only two months a year,” Wassan said on the Bails and Banter Show on the OTTPlay app.

According to him, their tendency to skip ODIs against small teams like Bangladesh and Zimbabwe further reduces their game time, making consistent performance challenging.

Long Gaps After IPL 2025, Kohli and Rohit’s next international challenge is a three-match ODI series against Australia in October. This extended break raises questions about how they will maintain their form. Will they turn to domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay match-ready? The scarcity of ODI matches, combined with their advancing age, could impact their readiness for high-stakes matches.

Strategic preparation for 2027 Virat and Rohit may need to apply new strategies to solve the upcoming challenges. Additionally, they will have to be consistent with their fitness regimens and match practice.

Rohit Sharma Stats in ODIs Rohit Sharma has played 273 ODIs, scoring 11168 runs at an average of 48.76. He has registered 32 centuries and 55 half-centuries. The 2023 final loss to Australia will fuel his determination for the 2027 World Cup.