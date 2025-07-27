Tour de France 2025: Tadej Pogacar likely to clinch his fourth title with dominating win

Tadej Pogacar stands poised to claim his fourth Tour de France title, showcasing extraordinary dominance over the 21-day race across France’s peaks and plains.

The Slovenian cyclist has led the general classification (GC) with a commanding performance, culminating in a celebratory parade into Paris and a thrilling sprint on the iconic Champs-Elysees. On the other hand, Australian rider Kaden Groves stole the spotlight on the penultimate stage, securing a solo victory, while Pogacar maintained his lead.

Tadej Pogacar’s dominating performance Tadej Pogacar, riding for UAE Team Emirates XRG, has been remarkable in the 112th Tour de France, which began in Lille on July 5, 2025.

The race featured difficult climbs like Hautacam, Mont Ventoux, and Col de la Loze, testing the peloton’s limits. Pogacar seized the yellow jersey on stage 12 at Hautacam, winning with a 2-minute, 10-second gap over Jonas Vingegaard. His dominance continued on Col de la Loze, extending his lead to over four minutes. Despite a crash on stage 11 and challenging weather, including rain and heat, Pogacar’s strategic skills and team support kept him untouchable. “I’m happy I had good legs and kept the yellow jersey,” Pogacar said after stage 18, emphasizing his focus on consistency.

Kaden Groves’ penultimate stage win Australia's Kaden Groves of Alpecin-Deceuninck claimed a stunning solo victory on stage 20, a 184.2km route from Nantua to Pontarlier. Groves broke away from a 13-man group with 16 km remaining, navigating wet descents where rivals Ivan Romeo and Romain Gregoire crashed. “

There are so many emotions to win here,” Groves said, tearfully celebrating his first Tour stage win, completing his Grand Tour trilogy after victories at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España. He finished 54 seconds ahead of Frank van den Broek, with Pogacar safely in the peloton, seven minutes back, securing his GC lead.

The final stage The final stage features three laps over Montmartre’s cobbled climbs, inspired by the Paris 2024 Olympics. The stage concludes with a prestigious sprint on the Champs-Elysees.

Pogacar’s previous Tour de France titles Tadej Pogacar’s fourth title in 2025 will place him among cycling’s elite, level with Chris Froome’s four wins. Below is a list of his previous Tour de France victories.

2020 Tour de France: Pogacar, then 21, stunned the cycling world by overturning a 57-second deficit to Primoz Roglic on the penultimate stage, winning his first Tour title.

2021 Tour de France: He defended his title with authority, winning five stages and finishing over five minutes ahead of Vingegaard, cementing his dominance.

2024 Tour de France: Pogacar reclaimed the yellow jersey after a fierce battle, winning six stages and finishing nearly six minutes ahead of his closest rival.

A legacy in the making With a 2025 victory, Pogacar will secure his fifth Grand Tour title, following his dominant Giro d’Italia win in 2024. His 11 victories before the Tour this year higlights his status as cycling’s brightest star.