Travis Hunter injury update: Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie to miss remainder of season after undergoing surgery

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a huge blow as their versatile rookie, Travis Hunter, will miss the remainder of the NFL season. The team announced on Tuesday that the wide receiver and cornerback had undergone surgery to repair his right knee's LCL.

Jacksonville Jaguars' statement

“Earlier today, WR/DB Travis Hunter underwent successful surgery to repair an isolated lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury in his right knee. Beyond the LCL, there was no additional damage to the knee. Hunter will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, but is expected to return within six months to full football activities,” the Jaguars announced on their social media.