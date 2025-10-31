Travis Hunter injury update: Jacksonville Jaguars star to be placed on IR with knee issue

In a tough blow to the Jacksonville Jaguars' playoff hopes, rookie sensation Travis Hunter has been sidelined for at least four games due to a knee injury. The two-way star who shone as both wide receiver and cornerback suffered the setback during Thursday's practice and will head to injured reserve (IR), head coach Liam Coen confirmed Friday.

This development comes just as Hunter was hitting his stride in the NFL. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner had been flashing his elite skills on both sides of the ball, making his absence a massive hit for a Jaguars team already thin at wideout.

Details about the knee injury and timeline Coach Liam Coen shared the news to reporters after practice, emphasizing the need for caution. "Travis Hunter will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during practice Thursday," Coen said.

Hunter popped up on the team's injury report Thursday as limited with the knee issue, a surprise after full participation Wednesday. The move to IR means he will miss at least the minimum four games, putting his return no earlier than Week 13. That timeline rules him out against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, and beyond, potentially derailing Jacksonville's momentum post-bye.