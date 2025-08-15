Travis Hunter set to shine as NFL two-way player; here's list of iconic dual-role stars in league history

Travis Hunter, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, is set to bring the rare art of the two-way player back to the NFL. Drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hunter’s ability to excel as both a wide receiver and cornerback has sparked excitement about a potential shift in the game.

Travis Hunter’s college career Travis Hunter’s 2024 season at Colorado showcased his versatility. Starting at both wide receiver and cornerback, he registered 1,523 snaps, 750 on offense and 773 on defense, averaging over 117 snaps per game. No other FBS player averaged more than 85 snaps.

Hunter claimed 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 16 total touchdowns on offense, plus four interceptions on defense. His dominance earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Jaguars traded up to secure Hunter. After starring as a two-way player in high school and college, Hunter is ready to make waves in the NFL.

Notable two-way players in the Super Bowl era Since 1966, a select few players have made significant impacts on both offense and defense. Here are some standouts:

Brian Dawkins Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, known for his hard-hitting play with the Eagles and Broncos, showed his versatility in 2002. Catching a 57-yard touchdown on a fake punt against the Houston Texans, he became one of only three modern players to record a receiving touchdown and an interception in the same game, joining Jim Houston (1966) and Roy Green (1981).

Julian Edelman Former college quarterback Julian Edelman became a key two-way player for the Patriots in 2011. He logged 15-plus snaps on both offense and defense in a single game, helping New England reach Super Bowl XLVI. Edelman shares this rare feat with Mike Furrey (2009) and Scott Matlock (2024).

Marcus Jones In 2022, Patriots rookie Marcus Jones made history as the third rookie in the Super Bowl era to record a reception and an interception in the same game, doing so twice. He also joined Mike Vrabel (2005) and JJ Watt (2014) as one of the few to score both a receiving and interception-return touchdown in a season.

Deion Sanders Hunter’s college coach, Deion Sanders, set the standard in 1996 with the Dallas Cowboys. A first-team All-Pro cornerback, Sanders started eight games on both offense and defense, recording 36 catches for 475 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

Mike Vrabel Linebacker Mike Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, was a goal-line tight end with a knack for scoring. All 10 of his career receptions were touchdowns, including scores in Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in 2005.