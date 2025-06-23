Travis Hunter signs four-year, $46.65 million rookie contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter to a four-year rookie contract. The deal is worth a fully guaranteed $46.65 million along with a $30.57 million signing bonus paid upfront.

Terms of the deal The contract includes a standard fifth-year option for first-round picks. Hunter’s agents, Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of Young Money APAA Sports expressed that Travis Hunter is the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his full signing bonus upfront.

Also Read | Who is Brian Rolapp? Former NFL executive appointed as PGA Tour CEO

Hunter is the 30th first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft to sign a deal. On the other hand, only Cincinnati’s Shemar Stewart and Denver’s Jahdae Barron are yet to finalize their deals.

Strategic draft by the Jaguars To secure Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars traded picks Nos. 5, 36, 126, and a 2026 first-rounder to the Cleveland Browns to move up to No. 2 overall.

Hunter's performance At Colorado, Hunter was brilliant as a wide receiver and cornerback. He averaged 111.5 snaps per game in his final season. He became the only FBS player since 2000 with 10-plus touchdown catches and five-plus interceptions in a career. He also earned the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

NFL transition and Hunter's introduction The Jacksonville Jaguars are gradually introducing Hunter to the workload of the NFL. During voluntary OTAs, he practiced one position daily, advancing to both offense and defense during minicamp. Coach Liam Coen noted last week that Hunter will see more dual-role action as training camp will begin in a month.

Hunter during the minicamp Hunter’s offseason performance was in the limelight. During the minicamp, he practiced both offense and defense on the final day, showcasing his versatility.