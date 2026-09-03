Travis Kelce shells out $5.35m on lakefront Ohio home months after Kansas City Chiefs star weds Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has shelled out $5.35 million for a sprawling lakefront Ohio resident, months after he married pop star Taylor Swift. The news was reported by The Wall Street Journal. The house is close to Cleveland and a private airport.

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The property is located in Bratenahl, a village in Ohio, where Kelce grew up alongside his older brother Jason Kelce. Situated along the southern shore of Lake Erie, Bratenahl is known for its modest residences and hosts a mix of multimillion-dollar estates.

Also Read | Travis Kelce opens up about NYC wedding with Taylor Swift for the first time

The houses in the area range from roughly $250,000 to $2.4 million, based on a data at Realtor.com. The 36-year-old tied the knot with Swift on July 3 at at New York’s Madison Square Garden. According to independent.co.uk, more than 1000 guests attended the wedding.

A google map image of Travis Kelce's new home in Ohio.

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While many who attended the wedding shared photos on social media, the couple are yet to do so from their big day.

All you need to know about Travis Kelce's new home Built in around 1895 originally, the property sits on 3.5-acre of land and 21,000-square-foot. It has eight bedrooms. The WSJ reported that the original ballroom has now been converted into a game room and home theater while the gatehouse is now a two-bedroom guest cottage.

Kelce bought the property from Figurati Construction Group, which is owned by Gary Pellegrino, who purchased the home in 2023 for $1.95 million, according to the property records. The house was listed for $6.99 million in 2024 after an extensive renovation, according to Zillow.

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Also Read | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first appearance as husband and wife

The asking price was reduced to $5.99 million recently. The home also boasts several fireplaces, a media room, a five-car garage, and a resort-style pool and spa. Earlier in 2023, Kelce had purchased a $5.5 million estate in Leawood, Kan, a suburb in Kansas City.

A google map image of the neighbourhood of Travis Kelce's new home.

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What's next for Travis Kelce? Kelce has committed to one more year at Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). He announced his return in March, thus ending months of rumour that he was set to hang up his boots. The regular season of 2026 NFL starts on September 9.

Based on an ESPN report, Kelce will give one more shot at Super Bowl glory after his team's disappointing 2025 season, missing out on a spot in the playoffs - first time in years.

Also Read | Travis Kelce cried more than Taylor Swift: Step inside the NYC wedding

However, it is unclear whether Kelce and Swift will base themselves at their newly-bought home on a permanent basis.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in

Sports Get Latest real-time updates Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket Football , and Tennis at Livemint Sports Sports Home Travis Kelce shells out $5.35m on lakefront Ohio home months after Kansas City Chiefs star weds Taylor Swift